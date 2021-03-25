Systems engineer to not be prosecuted for dumping corpse in Okinawa in ’06

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have sent a man in 30s to prosecutors over the alleged dumping of the corpse of a male acquaintance in Naha City more than one decade ago.

However, prosecutors are not expected to prosecute the man due the expiration of the statute of limitations, reports the Ryukyu Shimpo (March 25).

Last July, the man, a systems engineer, visited a police station in Tokyo and confessed to burying the body at a Naha residence around January 2006.

Based on the confession, Okinawa Prefectural Police visited the residence in Naha and found skeletal remains on the premises.

“I woke up and found him dead”

The results of a DNA analysis of the remains proved to be a match for the acquaintance, who was aged 40 at the time of his death.

“The day before he died, we used illegal drugs together,” the man told police. “The next morning, I woke up and found him dead. Since I was scared about our use of illegal drugs leaking out, I buried his corpse.”

The acquaintance’s family, living in Shizuoka Prefecture, submitted a missing persons report to police around February 2006.

The statute of limitations for abandoning a corpse is 3 years. Though police sent him to prosecutors on that charge on Wednesday “due to the importance of the case,” he is not expected to be prosecuted due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.