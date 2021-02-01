Suspected train groper changed clothes while making getaway

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspected train groper who changed his clothes while officers attempted to apprehend him last month, reports TBS News (Feb. 1).

In December, Yoshinori Sasaki, a bar employee, is alleged to have come up from behind a woman, aged in her 30s, inside a carriage of the Keio Inokashira Line and fondled her body between Meidaimae and Shibuya stations.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Sasaki, 23, admitted to the allegations, police said.

After the incident, at least one other passenger apprehended Sasaki. Upon the train’s arrival at Shibuya Station, the passenger attempted to turn him over to station personnel. However, the suspect fled at the ticket gate.

Sasaki then darted into a nearby building and changed his clothes and successfully fled. He became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are investigating whether he was also behind several other incidents involving different women in inside the Inokashira Line that took place beginning around November.