Suspected shoe thief used replacement pairs to cover crimes

AICHI (TR) – It was the perfect crime — until it wasn’t.

Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a suspected thief of women’s shoes who replaced stolen footwear with similar pairs to cover the crimes, reports Fuji News Network (April 6).

At around 10:50 a.m. on January 30, Hiroaki Katsu allegedly stole a pair of pumps (valued at around 5,000 yen) that belonged to a music teacher, 23, from her studio in Nagoya’s Meito Ward.

He also left behind an identical pair of pumps — the same style, color and size — in their place.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of theft, Katsu, a company employee, admitted to the allegations, the Meito Police Station said.

In February, the woman consulted with police after noticing that the replacement pair felt uncomfortable.

According to police Katsu lives in Nagakute City. Police searched his residence and found about 20 pairs of footwear belonging to other women, including boots, high-heeled shoes, loafers and sandals.

Police believe that Katsu targeted women in advance and purchased identical shoes before the thefts.