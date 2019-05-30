 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Suspected chikan tripped up at Akabane Station

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 30, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – “Don’t run away!”

On Tuesday morning, three girls yelled at a suspected chikan (groper) as they pursued him across a platform at JR Akabane Station in Kita Ward.

A clip of the incident garnered attention on social media. However, it failed to reveal what happened later. For the rest of the story, we turn to Nippon News Network (May 30), which reports that he was arrested.

In the 11-second-long clip, the man, attired in a suit and carrying a bag, hustles across the edge of the platform as the girls give chase and commuters look on.

Just before a staircase, a male commuter sticks out his leg, tripping the suspected groper, who tumbles to the pavement. He then picks himself up and dashes down the stairs as two of the girls follow closely behind.

“Seeing him run away and the girls yelling — ‘Don’t run away!’ — it seemed likely that he was a groper,” said the shooter of the footage, who is a male university student.

The third girl alerted railway personnel about the matter. According to East Japan Railway, station personnel apprehended the man as he went to another platform.

After being handed over to police, the man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault. He admitted to the allegations, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »