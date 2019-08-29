Supermarket employee not prosecuted over alleged molestation of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male supermarket employee over the alleged molestation of a woman in Edogawa Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 28).

Last October, Eiichiro Sato, 38, used a bicycle to approach the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home on a road in the Nakakasai area. The suspect then allegedly fondled her body, including her chest.

Upon his arrest in July, the suspect admitted to the allegations. “I got pleasure in seeing the woman’s surprised look,” the suspect was quoted by police.

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Sato. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Police were investigating whether Sato was also behind 7 other incidents involving other women that have taken place near Nishikasai Station.