Supermarket employee accused of attempting to rape woman in Koganei

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee at a supermarket over the alleged attempted rape of a woman at her apartment in Koganei, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 18).

Early on Thursday, Kazuya Shimizu, 34. entered the first-floor residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, through an unlocked window on the balcony.

After finding the woman sleeping, he jumped atop her and thrust a knife at her neck. “Don’t make a sound,” he reportedly threatened. After allegedly fondling her body, he fled the scene.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted coerced intercourse, Shimizu admitted to the allegations. “Things escalated from women’s underwear theft and chikan,” he told police, with the latter term meaning molestation.

After the incident, the woman contacted the police. Officers responding to the call apprehended Shimizu near the apartment. An examination of his backpack revealed a knife.

Police are investigating whether Shimizu was behind recently reported thefts of women’s underwear in the same area.