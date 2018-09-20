Stabbing in Suginami leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Prefectural Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for fatally stabbing a woman and injuring two of her family members at their residence in Suginami Ward on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 19).

At around 4:40 p.m., police responding to a distress call found a 55-year-old woman with a stab wound to the throat at the residence, located in the Takaido-Higashi area. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

The woman’s husband, 58, was found with wounds to his hands and wrists. Meanwhile, the couple’s 27-year-old daughter had been sprayed with tear gas. Their injuries are considered minor, police said.

Officers later apprehended the man, of no known occupation, near the residence on suspicion of attempted murder. He was in possession of a survival knife and folding knife.

The man, who suffers from a mental disability, is a relative of the victims. Police are now seeking to determine whether the man can be held criminally liable in the case.