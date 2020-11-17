Shizuoka: Teacher in custody for abducting girl re-arrested in second case

SHIZUOKA (TR) – A 53-year-old middle school teacher in Numazu City who is in custody for allegedly abducting a girl earlier this year has been accused in a second case, police have revealed, reports Shizuoka Broadcasting System (Nov. 16).

In the latest case, Eiji Yamamoto allegedly lured a second girl into his vehicle in an eastern part of the prefecture in August 2017. He then kept her inside for the purpose of sexual abuse.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

Police first arrested Yamamoto in October. At the end of September, he

allegedly abducted and confined the first girl, living in the eastern part of the prefecture, inside his vehicle.

At some point after the abduction in September, a parent of the victim reported her missing to police.