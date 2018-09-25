Shizuoka: Police apprehend man who wielded knife at convenience store

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Without a sound.

Shizuoka Prefectural Police on Monday arrested a 41-year-old man who pulled out a knife at a convenience store in Shizuoka City and then did not utter a sound, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 25).

At around 8:30 p.m., Jin Ogura, an employee at an employment support facility, entered the outlet of 7-Eleven, located in Aoi Ward, and thrust the knife, with a 15-centimeter-long blade, before a male cashier without saying a word.

After another employee tipped off office, five or six officers arriving at the scene apprehended Ogura on suspicion of violating the Law concerning Punishment of Physical Violence.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.