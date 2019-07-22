 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shizuoka: Man sought after pair stabbed at bar

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 22, 2019

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police are hunting for a man over the stabbing of the female manager of a bar and her male customer in Numazu City on Sunday, reports NHK (July 21).

At around 7:30 p.m., the assailant stabbed Kayoko Kikuchi, the 68-year-old manager of Bikkuri Gyoten, and customer Akira Kasama, 71, outside the bar.

Kikuchi received injuries to the abdomen and chin. She was unconscious upon being transported to a hospital with injuries considered serious.

Meanwhile, Kasama suffered injuries to the abdomen, arm and face. He is also in serious condition, police said.

Bikkuri Gyoten is located in a residential area about 150 meters from JR Oka Station.

The perpetrator, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, arrived at the bar as a customer. After the incident, he fled the scene. With a medium build, he was dressed in white clothing and wearing glasses, police said.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of attempted murder.

