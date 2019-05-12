 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Shizuoka: Man sought over ¥4 million pachinko parlor robbery

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 12, 2019

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police searching for a man who robbed a pachinko parlor in Susono City early Sunday, reports NHK (May 12).

At around 12:50 a.m., the perpetrator held a knife up to the male manager of Fujiko Susono Senpuku. After tying the hands of the manager behind his back, the perpetrator then snatched around 4 million yen in cash from a safe before fleeing.

The manager was not hurt, police said.

in Susono City
A pachinko parlor in Susono City was robbed early Sunday (NHK)

At around 10:30 p.m. the day before, the parlor closed. The perpetrator wielded the knife in front of the manager after he exited the office.

Standing around 170 centimeters tall, the perpetrator has a medium build. At the time of the incident, he was attired in black clothing and a beige knit hat. He was also wearing a white breathing mask, police said.

The area around the parlor, which is surrounded by rice fields and factories, does not experience a lot of pedestrian traffic.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the perpetrator on suspicion of robbery.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »