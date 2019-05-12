Shizuoka: Man sought over ¥4 million pachinko parlor robbery

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police searching for a man who robbed a pachinko parlor in Susono City early Sunday, reports NHK (May 12).

At around 12:50 a.m., the perpetrator held a knife up to the male manager of Fujiko Susono Senpuku. After tying the hands of the manager behind his back, the perpetrator then snatched around 4 million yen in cash from a safe before fleeing.

The manager was not hurt, police said.

At around 10:30 p.m. the day before, the parlor closed. The perpetrator wielded the knife in front of the manager after he exited the office.

Standing around 170 centimeters tall, the perpetrator has a medium build. At the time of the incident, he was attired in black clothing and a beige knit hat. He was also wearing a white breathing mask, police said.

The area around the parlor, which is surrounded by rice fields and factories, does not experience a lot of pedestrian traffic.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the perpetrator on suspicion of robbery.