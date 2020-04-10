Shizuoka: Man nabbed over fatal stabbing of Brazilian national

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 64-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a male Brazilian national in Kikugawa City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 11).

At just past 7:30 p.m. on February 17, Masafumi Yamaguchi is alleged to have stabbed the 44-year-old Brazilian, a temporary worker at a factory, and his wife, 43, with a knife outside their residence.

The Kikugawa Police Station said previously that the man suffered several stab wounds to his upper body. He was confirmed dead at a hospital about 90 minutes later.

The injuries to the Brazilian’s wife, also a temporary employee, were light and not considered life-threatening, police also said.

Police arrested Yamaguchi on suspicion of murder on March 10. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

Yamaguchi worked at the same factory as the Brazilian.

The incident took place when after the Brazilian arrived home from work by car. The wife told police that “the perpetrator fled” following the incident. Afterward, she alerted her place of employment. A colleague then tipped off emergency services.

According to Jiji Press (Mar. 11), police have not found the murder weapon. The circumstances that led to the incident are under investigation.