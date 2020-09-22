Shizuoka: Brothers arrested after corpse of father found

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police arrested two brothers after the corpse likely that of their father was found in his residence in Atami City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Sept. 22).

The residence is that of 75-year-old Teruo Nagashima. On Saturday, a relative who had been unable to contact him visited and found the heavily decayed body inside.

Police later began questioning Nagashima’s sons, 49-year-old Haruji and 45-year-old Koji, after learning that they regularly came and went at the residence.

On Sunday, police accused the brothers, both of whom live in Mishima City, of abandoning a corpse. Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

According to police, Teruo died last December. The suspects are believed to have been collecting his pension since that time.

In addition to working to confirm the identity of the body, police are seeking the cause of death.