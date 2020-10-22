Shimbashi hostess club suspected of defrauding drunk customers

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a “snack” hostess club in Minato Ward whose manager is suspected of swindling intoxicated customers, reports TBS News (Oct. 21).

Liu Ruchen, the 42-year-old manager of Snack Ran, allegedly worked with Kanako Matsuda, 63, to misappropriate the credit cards of customers for a total of around 26 million yen in around 600 cases dating back to March 2018.

Upon their arrests, both suspects told police that they “did not know” what they were doing was fraud.

Located in the Shimbashi area, Snack Ran was not authorized to operate under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses, police said.

As well, due to complaints in the past, Liu, a Chinese national, was unable to be a contracted customer of credit card companies. Therefore, she used the name of Matsuda.

In carrying out the scams, the pair are believed to have charged the cards of intoxicated customers twice for single bills.