Shiga police again seek help in identifying dismembered corpse found in ’08

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police are again seeking the help of the public identifying a man whose body was found severed and scattered at Lake Biwa one decade ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 20).

In a new information poster issued by police, a portrait showing the man in profile is included. The view provides a clear view of a growth of some kind beneath his left eye. The sheet also describes him as standing more than 170 centimeters in height. Believed to be aged between 30 and 50, his blood type is O, and four of his teeth are chipped.

About 30,000 copies of the poster will be distributed. It also appears on the site of the Shiga Prefectural Police.

Beginning in May of 2008, body parts belonging to the man, including his head and both arms and feet, were found scattered along the shore of Lake Biwa in Omihachiman City and other areas.

Police subsequently launched an investigation on suspicion of murder and abandoning a corpse. Thus far, more than 800 pieces of information have been received in the case, but the man remains unidentified.

In addition to the new information sheet, police also announced that the reward of 3 million yen for information pertinent to the case will be on offer for another year.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Omihachiman Police Station at 0748-32-0110.