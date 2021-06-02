Shiga man suspected of raping 5 women accused in sixth case

SHIGA (TR) – A 38-year-old man in custody for allegedly raping five women has been accused in a sixth case, police have revealed reports the Kyoto Shimbun (June 1).

On the afternoon of May 25, 2016, the unnamed suspect is alleged to have sexually assaulted a high school girl inside a vehicle stopped on a road in Otsu City.

“I am a yakuza,” he reportedly threatened the girl before carrying out the attack, police said.

According to police, the suspect, who lives in the town of Aisho, met the victim on social media.

It was not the only crime he committed that day. That same night, he targeted another high school girl in a similar sexual assault.

Upon his arrest on Tuesday, the suspect denied the charges in both incidents, police said.

Police had already accused the suspect of sexually assaulting five other women, including a high school girl in Kyoto Prefecture, in incidents dating back to February of last year.