Shiga: Headless, armless corpse found in drainage channel

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have launched a murder case after the discovery of a dismembered corpse in Kusatsu City on Saturday, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 11).

At around 8:25 a.m., a male jogger tipped off police about the corpse, which was floating in a drainage channel used for agriculture in the Shina area.

According to the Kusatsu Police Station, the body’s arms and head a been severed, leaving only the torso and legs.

The approximate age and gender of the person are not known. But based on the size of the torso the person is believed to be an adult. The person likely died within the past several days, police said.

Police are searching for the other body parts. In addition to murder, the case is being investigated on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.