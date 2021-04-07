 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Security camera footage shows man stealing women’s underwear from laundromat

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 7, 2021

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 70-year-old man over the alleged theft of women’s underwear from a laundromat, a crime caught on video, reports TBS News (April 6)

On March 30, Hitoshi Sashigakubo allegedly stole nine items, belonging to a woman in her 60s, from a dryer at the laundromat, located in Asahikawa City.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of theft, Sashigakubo admitted to the allegations.

In security camera footage, a man believed to be Sashigakubo, wearing a heavy coat, hat and breathing mask, enters the laundromat and begins going through clothing in a machine.

The perpetrator then stuffs some garments into a backpack. As the perpetrator heads to the door, he withdraws a cigarette from a pack.

Two days after the theft, Sashigakbo returned to the same laundromat. An officer responding to a call placed by the laundromat then took him in for voluntary questioning.

Published in Crime and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

