Security camera footage shows man stealing women’s underwear from laundromat

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 70-year-old man over the alleged theft of women’s underwear from a laundromat, a crime caught on video, reports TBS News (April 6)

On March 30, Hitoshi Sashigakubo allegedly stole nine items, belonging to a woman in her 60s, from a dryer at the laundromat, located in Asahikawa City.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of theft, Sashigakubo admitted to the allegations.

In security camera footage, a man believed to be Sashigakubo, wearing a heavy coat, hat and breathing mask, enters the laundromat and begins going through clothing in a machine.

The perpetrator then stuffs some garments into a backpack. As the perpetrator heads to the door, he withdraws a cigarette from a pack.

Two days after the theft, Sashigakbo returned to the same laundromat. An officer responding to a call placed by the laundromat then took him in for voluntary questioning.