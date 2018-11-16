School teacher nabbed over request for nude pix from 9-year-old girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an elementary school teacher for allegedly requesting that a girl send him obscene photographs of her, reports (Nov. 15).

In the middle of September, Taiki Shinoda, a 22-year-old resident of Moriya City, Ibaraki Prefecture, allegedly requested that the girl, 9, send him nude photos she had taken of herself via smartphone while knowing that she was under age of 13.

“I felt a sense of superiority in using deception to get naked photos,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the suspect posed as sixth-year elementary school student on a chat feature for a popular game application in communicating with the victim, who is a fourth-year student.

With police having found nude images of other girls on the mobile telephone of Shinoda, the suspect is under investigation for other crimes.

Police have accused Taiki Shinoda of indecent assault, which can be applied in cases that do not involve assault or intimidation if the suspect knows the victim is under 13 and the circumstances involve nudity.