Saizeriya manager accused of burglarizing other store

TOKYO (TR) – A manager of an outlet of chain restaurant Saizeriya has been accused of burglarizing another outlet, police have revealed, reports NHK (Feb. 26).

According to police, Kazuhito Sato, 30, manages an outlet of Saizeriya in Hino City. At around 2:35 a.m. on January 23, he allegedly trespassed into another store in Hachioji City and stole 350,000 yen in cash from a safe.

According to police, the suspect’s outlet closed following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“My salary has decreased by about 60,000 yen a month,” Sato told police. “The stolen money was used to cover living expenses, outlays for pachinko and the repayment of the loan.”

In December 2019 and the following January, Sato visited the store in Hachioji for a work-related matter. At that time, he took a key. To gain access, he used an employee entrance.

He surfaced as a person of interest in the matter after police examined security camera footage.