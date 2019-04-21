Saitama: Woman found with accused stalker 3 days after going missing

SAITAMA (TR) – Police have arrested a 40-year-old man over the alleged stalking of his former girlfriend whose whereabouts were unknown for three days, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 19).

Between April 9 and 15, Minoru Suzuki, a resident of Gunma Prefecture of no known occupation, allegedly sent 21 text messages to the woman, a resident of Saitama. “I want to meet to talk,” one of the messages reportedly read.

“I could not comprehend that she wanted to separate,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

The woman broke up with Suzuki on April 9. However, he intruded into her residence, which resulted in a verbal warning by police. He then proceeded to send the messages.

At around 5:40 p.m. on April 16, the woman called police to report that she “was being chased by a stalker” in the town of Ogawa, Saitama. However, officers from the Ogawa Police Station were not able to locate the woman.

Police did find that a window of her vehicle had been smashed. As well, her mobile telephone was discovered inside. At the time, police suspected that she had been abducted.

On April 17, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted in the town of Kozaki, Chiba Prefecture. At just past 9:00 a.m. on April 19, police located the pair in Suzuki’s vehicle at a school in the Onuki area of Kozaki.

The woman was taken into protective custody. She was uninjured in the incident, police said.

Police are now investigating whether to also accuse Suzuki of confinement.