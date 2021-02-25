Saitama: Woman found hanged, husband stabbed in residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the bodies of a woman and her husband inside their residence in Honjo City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 24).

At around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, a female care worker visiting the residence alerted police. “A [man] living here is collapsed in a corridor,” she said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed the 76-year-old man, who had suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest, dead at the scene.

His wife, 55, was later found hanged by the neck with an electrical cord in another room, the Honjo Police Station said.

The man shared the residence with his wife. The interior showed no signs of having been ransacked.

Though c, the results of autopsies will be used to determine the cause of death.