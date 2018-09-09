Saitama: Woman, 35, accused of leaving corpse of newborn in locker

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman for abandoning the corpse of her infant in a coin-operated locker at a railway station in Sakado City last month, reports TBS News (Sept. 9).

On around August 25, Kaori Horiguchi, of no known occupation, left the body of the newborn girl in one of the lockers at Kita-Sakado Station, located on the Tobu Tojo Line.

Horiguchi surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage. “My child died, and I was in trouble and had to throw it away,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

On August 29, a staff member at the station tipped off police, saying that there was a “foul smell” emanating from the lockers on the premises. Officers arriving at the scene found the corpse inside a shoulder bag placed in the locker.

The body, which was unclothed, did not exhibit any external wounds. The girl is believed to have died shortly before the discovery, police said at the time.