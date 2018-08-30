Saitama: ‘Foul smell’ leads to discovery of infant’s corpse in locker

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the corpse of an infant was found in a coin-operated locker at a railway station in Sakado Station on Wednesday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 29).

At around 3:20 p.m., a staff member at Kita-Sakado Station, located on the Tobu Tojo Line, tipped off police, saying that there was a “foul smell” emanating from the lockers on the premises.

Officers arriving at the scene found the corpse of the newborn girl inside a shoulder bag placed in one of the lockers in a bank of four rows located near a ticket gate.

The body, which was unclothed, did not exhibit any external wounds. The girl is believed to have died shortly before the discovery, the Nishi Iruma Police Station said.

Police are now examining surveillance camera footage in search of clues in the case, which is being treated as abandoning a corpse.