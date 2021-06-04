Saitama police chief resigns after drunken theft of 5 rolls of toilet paper

SAITAMA (TR) – The chief of the Fukaya Police Station has resigned after an investigation revealed his alleged theft of toilet paper last month, police said on Thursday, reports TBS News (June 3).

At around 8:00 p.m. on May 29, Takashi Tanaka, 60, allegedly stole five rolls of toilet paper — valued at around 170 yen — from a toilet inside a shopping mall near JR Konosu Station.

On Thursday, Tanaka was handed a one-month pay cut. However, he resigned from his post the same day.

The incident occurred while Tanaka was returning to his official residence in Konosu City after drinking at his private home and a convenience store parking lot, police said.

“I have a chronic illness,” Tanaka told police. “So after drinking I became worried about when I would return home and stole [the paper] for my own use.”

Investigators searched Tanaka’s residence and found 13 rolls of toilet paper from the shopping mall toilet.

“I am sorry for the betrayal of trust,” Tanaka also said.

Police are planning to send Tanaka to prosecutors.