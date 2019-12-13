Saitama: Pair use stun gun to rob iPhone shop

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are searching for two men who used a stun gun during the robbery of a mobile telephone shop in Saitama City on Wednesday, reports NHK (Dec. 12).

At just past 8:00 p.m., the pair entered iPhone Plaza Omiya-ten, located in Omiya Ward, and held the stun gun up to a 25-year-old male employee. “Where’s the money?” one of them demanded.

After wrapping the employee’s arms and mouth with tape, the pair fled with about 300,000 yen in cash.

At the time, there were no customers in the shop. During the caper, the pair burned the employee on several locations of his body with the stun gun.

Aged in their 20s or 30s, both perpetrators stand up to 170 centimeters tall. At the time of the robbery, they were wearing caps and breathing masks, police said.

Police are seeking their whereabouts on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.