Saitama: Man molested woman in train before alleged rape in karaoke parlor

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man over the alleged rape of a woman inside a karaoke parlor in Sakado City last year, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 27).

Last October, Yosuke Nakaoka, a company employee, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a private room of the parlor.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Nakaoka admitted to the allegations. “She turned me on,” the suspect was quoted by the Nishi Iruma Police Station.

According to police, Nakaoka was not acquainted with the victim, whom he first encountered inside a train carriage.

As she slept in the carriage, Nagaoka fondled her lower body. After missing her connecting train home, the woman decided to stay at the karaoke parlor near Sakado Station until morning.

However, the suspect followed her into the parlor. “I will scatter photos that I took of you inside the train,” he reportedly threatened while carrying out the alleged sexual assault.