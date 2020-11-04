Saitama man, 55, suspected of cutting up father’s corpse to fit in attic

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 55-year-old man after the discovery of a mutilated corpse, believed to be that of his father, inside their apartment in Soka City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 3).

On Monday, officers working off a tip found the body, which had been cut into two pieces, in the attic of the residence, located in the Hanaguri area.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning and destruction of a corpse

on Tuesday, Akira Ishidoya, of no known occupation, admitted to the allegations.

“My father died several years ago,” he told the Soka Police Station. “I was scared about being left alone.”

Ishido shares the residence with his father, aged in his 80s. According to police, the body had been roughly cut into lower and upper halves. It showed no signs of other external wounds.



“The body would not fit in the attic”

Earlier on Monday, a staff member from the city government contacted police after not being able to reach the father “for several years.”

After finding the body, police began questioning Ishido on a voluntary basis. “Since the body would not [fit in the attic], I cut it [in half],” the suspect also told police, according to TV Asahi (Nov. 4).

The suspect is believed to have cut the body around May of last year. At the time, the owner of the apartment was planning to inspect it in preparation for sale. “I cut the body to conceal it from persons arriving at the residence,” the suspect added.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.