Saitama: Man, 40, arrested over fatal assault of girlfriend

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police last week arrested a 40-year-old man over the fatal assault of his girlfriend in Warabi City, reports TBS News (Oct. 21).

At just past 2 a.m. on October 21, Tetsuyuki Yasuda, of no known occupation, is alleged to have repeatedly beat his girlfriend Ayami Sugita, 39, in the face at their three-floor residence.

Sugita was later confirmed dead at a hospital, the Warabi Police Station said.

Yasuda, who has been accused of assault, admits to the allegations. “I beat her with both fists,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Yasuda shares the residence with his parents, younger brother and Sugita. Prior to the incident, the suspect got into an argument with his girlfriend after he arrived home intoxicated. After the incident, the suspect’s brother tipped off police.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to manslaughter.