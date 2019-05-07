Saitama: Boy hit, killed by train in apparent suicide

SAITAMA (TR) – A boy believed to be in high school was hit and killed by a train in Kumagaya City on Tuesday in an apparent suicide, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (May 7).

At around 6:50 a.m., the boy was struck by a JR Takasaki Line train at a crossing in the Kuge area. He was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

According to East Japan Railway, the crossing includes a gate and a warning bell. The driver of the train witnessed the boy crossing onto the tracks from the left before train’s arrival, which has led police to believe he took his life intentionally.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the boy, who was wearing a high school uniform.

The incident caused 26 trains in both directions on the Takasaki Line to be delayed, inconveniencing about 53,000 commuters, JR East said.