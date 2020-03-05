Saitama: 6,400 masks stolen from Konosu salon

SAITAMA (TR) – With the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus continuing to rise, 6,400 breathing masks were stolen from a beauty salon in Konosu City last month, police have revealed, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 5).

According to the Konosu Police Station, 160 cardboard boxes — each containing 40 masks — went missing from a storage space for the salon on the second floor of a building located in the Sakaecho area on February 27.

An employee observed the boxes containing the masks in the room on February 17. The room has a padlock that showed no evidence of having been broken when the masks went missing 10 days later, police said.

Police are treating the case as theft.

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said that as of Wednesday morning the total number of cases of coronavirus, which leads to the disease COVID-19, had reached 1,000.

The figure includes 706 persons from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama Port.