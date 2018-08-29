Sagan Tosu executive accused of molesting woman

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested an executive of a company that manages professional soccer club Sagan Tosu over the alleged molestation of a woman in Fukuoka City earlier this year, reports Nikkan Sports (Aug. 29).

At around 10:55 p.m. on June 21, Motohiko Sato, a 34-year-old senior executive manager at Sagan Dreams, allegedly fondled the chest and buttocks of the woman, 24, at a park in Hakata Ward.

Sato, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I think I did it,” the suspect was quoted by the Hakata Police Station.

Prior to the incident, Sato posed as a talent scout in calling out to the woman in the street, inquiring about whether she would like to become a model. He then invited her to the park. “I will now confirm whether you have the form of a model,” he said prior to committing the crime.

Later that month, the woman lodged a complaint with police. Sato surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

Dampening the mood

In recent weeks, the fortunes of Sagan Tosu, based in Tosu City, Saga Prefecture, have been on the rise with the arrival in July of Spaniard Fernando Torres, who scored the club’s third goal on Sunday in a 3-0 win over Gamba Osaka. However, the case involving Sato is certain to dampen that mood.

“It is a highly unforgivable act that causes a loss of trust,” said Sagan Dreams president Minoru Sato on Tuesday. “I would like to apologize for any concern and inconvenience that may have result.”