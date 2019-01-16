Saga: Yakuza nabbed for exposing himself to woman

SAGA (TR) – Saga Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member for allegedly exposing himself to a woman in Karatsu City last week, reports the Saga Shimbun (Jan. 15).

At around 4:40 p.m. on January 11, the suspect, a 66-year-old upper-level member of the Namikawa-kai, allegedly dropped his pants in revealing his lower body to the woman in a parking lot of a highway.

The suspect, who has been accused of indecent exposure, denies the allegations. “I was just taking a pee,” the suspect told the Karatsu Police Station.

At the time of the incident, the woman was behind the wheel of her car. Police later apprehended the suspect based on testimony provided by witnesses.