Russian national nabbed for stealing bag from drunk man

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Russian national and one other man over the alleged theft of a bag from an intoxicated man in Musashino City last month, reports NHK (Sept. 3).

On the night of August 16, Vladislav Chrischenko, of no known occupation, allegedly pulled the bag containing about 16,000 yen in cash from the man, 46, as he slept in a seated position near JR Kichijoji Station.

After fleeing the scene, Chrischenko, 25, met with Haru Takai, a 26-year-old male acquaintance who was also arrested in the case.

“I wanted money for playing around,” one of the suspects was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Chrischenko became a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area, police said.

Police are investigating whether the suspects are behind another dozen similar thefts that have taken place in the same area this year.