Romanian nationals accused of theft of wallet in Ueno

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two male Romanian nationals over the alleged theft of a wallet on a popular shopping street in the Ueno district of Taito Ward, reports Fuji News Network (May 6).

On Saturday, Danut Stoica, 42, and the other suspect, 70, allegedly worked together in removing the wallet containing yen 21,000 yen from the shoulder bag of a 38-year-old man as he strolled through the Ameyoko Shotengai street.

Both suspects, who have been accused of theft, deny the allegations, police said.

The suspects arrived in Japan two weeks ago as tourists. They were apprehended by an officer dispatched specifically for the Golden Week holiday period who observed them behaving suspiciously.

According to police, Stoica stood watch as the 70-year-old suspect approached the victim from behind and used a jacket to conceal his hand. He then unfastened the bag and reached inside to retrieve the wallet.

Police are now investigating whether the pair was behind other crimes.