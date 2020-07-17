 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Rikkyo student accused of assaulting police officer

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 17, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 21-year-old male university student for allegedly assaulting a police officer in Shinjuku Ward, reports TV Asahi (July 16).

On Tuesday, Atsumu Koizumi, a fourth-year student at Rikkyo University in the capital, allegedly struck the male officer, aged in his 30s, in the face during a disturbance on a road.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public official, Koizumi denied the allegations.

Atsumu Koizumi (Twitter)

Prior to the incident, Koizumi had been out drinking with the three other persons. Thereafter, they then got into a dispute with a male passerby.

The incident took place when the officer arrived at the scene to break up the dispute.

