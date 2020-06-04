 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Return to post office ends in arrest for fraud for university student

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 4, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – To be filed under: He got greedy.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 21-year-old male university student over the alleged swindle of an elderly woman in Yokohama City, reports TV Asahi (June 4).

In April, Yuta Kodama, a student at a private university, worked with accomplices to pose as a police officer and obtain three bank cards from the woman, aged in her 80s.

Thereafter, Kodama used an ATM machine at a post office in Tokyo’s Minato Ward to withdraw 1 million yen.

Yuta Kodama (Twitter)

The following day, he returned to the same machine. However, a staff member, noting something suspicious, alerted police.

Police suspect that Kodama used the card to withdraw an additional 3 million yen on another occasion.

