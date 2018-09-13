 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Retired cops offer reward for capture of fugitive

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 13, 2018

OSAKA (TR) – Former officers with Osaka Prefectural Police are offering a reward for the capture of a suspect accused of rape who has been on the run since he escaped custody from a police station last month, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 12).

The retired officers have pooled together a total of 2 million yen as a reward for information that leads to the apprehension of Junya Hida, 30, who bolted from the Tondabayashi Police Station after a meeting with a lawyer on August 12.

In making his escape from the police station, Hida destroyed the acrylic plate that served as a partition between him and the lawyer he was meeting with at some point after their discussion ended at around 8:00 p.m. He is believed to have scaled a wall before stealing a red bicycle, which he pedaled north.

Junya Hida
Junya Hida (Twitter)

Since May 25, Hida has been accused of four crimes. In July, police arrested him for theft and the rape of a woman, aged in her 20s, in her residence in Osaka Prefecture.

Hida, with a medium build and dark hair, stands about 163 centimeters tall, police said previously. Police have established life-size posters of the fugitive at 20 locations in Osaka Prefecture.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the toll-free number 0120-224-110 or investigative headquarters at 0721-25-1234.

