Ramen shop manager accused of sexually assaulting woman

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have arrested the male manager of a ramen shop over the alleged sexual assault of a woman at her residence in Niigata City last month, reports Kyodo News (Aug. 17).

At around 2:00 a.m. on July 27, Masaru Nishiyama, 41, allegedly trespassed into the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, and grabbed her by the neck while sexually assaulting her.

Before fleeing the scene, the suspect also allegedly stole one pair of the woman’s underwear, police said.

Nishiyama, who has been accused of indecent assault and theft, has declined to comment on the allegations. “I would like to consult with a lawyer,” the suspect was quoted by the Niigata-Chuo Police Station.

According to police, Nishiyama is not acquainted with the woman, who lives alone. He became a person of interest after an examination of evidence left at the scene.

Police are now investigating whether Nishiyama was behind several other incidents in the same area in which the victims were women living alone.

Nishiyama manages Ramen Tei Nishiyama, located in Higashi Ward. The ramen shop is popular among students.