Priest accused of splashing own bodily fluid on woman in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a priest for allegedly splashing his own bodily fluid on a woman in Yokohama City last year, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Mar. 4).

At around 6:40 a.m. on December 20, Hiroaki Yoshino, 29, allegedly splashed his unspecified bodily fluid on the coat of the woman, 33, on an escalator for an underground passageway in Naka Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of causing property damage on Thursday, Yoshino partially denied to the allegations, telling the Isezaki Police Station that he committed the act but claimed the fluid was saliva. “I did this other times,” he said.

Yoshino lives in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture. He is employed at the Naritasan Yokohama Betsuin Temple. The incident as he commuted to work.

Before the incident, Yoshino called out to the woman and grabbed her by the arm.

Yoshino surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.