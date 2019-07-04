Portuguese national accused of smuggling stimulants found to have ingested 69 capsules

TOKYO (TR) – A male Portuguese national accused of attempting to smuggle stimulant drugs into Japan was found to have ingested dozens of capsules containing the contraband, police said, reports the Asahi Shimbun (July 3).

Investigators have collected 69 capsules containing kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, from the system of 42-year-old Aurelio Marco Andrade since his arrival at Haneda Airport on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany on June 27.

The 675 grams of stimulant drugs contained in the capsules, each measuring about 5 centimeters in length, have an estimated value of around 40 million yen.

On Monday, police accused Andrade of attempting to smuggle a single capsule containing nearly 10 grams of stimulant drugs valued at about 600,000 yen. The suspect has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

Bowel movements

Upon arrival at Haneda Airport, Andrade declined a request to undergo an X-ray by a Japan Customs official. After obtaining a search warrant, the suspect was taken to a hospital where the contraband was found in his stomach and bowels during a CT scan.

Over a three-day period ending on June 30, the capsules were collected as the suspect had bowel movements, police said.