Police officer dispatched to Olympic committee accused of indecent exposure

KANAGAWA (TR) – A male police officer assigned to the organizing committee for the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games has been accused of indecent exposure, Kanagawa Prefectural Police said, reports NHK (Nov. 8).

In August, the officer, 44, allegedly revealed his lower body to a woman in an outer stairwell of a multi-tenant building in the town of Ninomiya.

On November 8, the officer received an unspecified pay cut. However, he chose to resign from his post.

“My desire got the best of me,” the officer was quoted. He has been sent to prosecutors, police said.

Prior to the incident, the officer, who had been assigned to the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2020, attended an event related to the committee with colleagues.

The incident occurred while the officer, who was drunk, commuted home.

The incident is the third involving a member of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police over the past two weeks.

“We are sorry for the repeated scandals,” a representative of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police said. “We will strive to prevent a recurrence through thorough guidance.