Police: Man suspected of murdering his girlfriend told wife about crime before his suicide

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 21, 2020

GUNMA (TR) – A 36-year-old man who is suspected of murdering his girlfriend in Takasaki City has said told his wife that he committed the crime before he died in an apparent suicide, police have revealed, reports TBS News (Oct. 21).

At around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the man is believed to have fatally stabbed Kanako Osawa, 30, inside a vehicle parked about 700 meters from JR Takasaki Station.

About two and a half hours later, he arrived home to his wife and two children in Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture — a distance of around 130 kilometers from Takasaki.

According to police, he told his wife, “I stabbed a woman, and I also want to die.”

After speaking with his wife, he left the residence. He then entered a hotel in Chiba City, where he is believed to have killed himself. His body was found on Monday, police said previously.

Kanako Osawa (Twitter)

“I’m sorry”

Osawa was a company employee living in Niigata City, Niigata Prefecture. She met the man through work.

On four occasions in June, she consulted with the Niigata-Higashi Police Station about problems regarding the man.

The latest revelations by police contradict what the man’s wife had previously told multiple news networks during interviews with her. According to the networks, he only apologized to her. “I’m sorry,” he reportedly said.

Police also said that they believe the man used the Shinkansen and other trains to travel home after the incident. He also is believed to have changed his clothes after committing the crime.

Police are planning to send papers on the man to prosecutors on suspicion of murder.

