Gunma: Woman dies after being found stabbed in Takasaki

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 19, 2020

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation after a woman found stabbed inside a vehicle in Takasaki City on Sunday later died, reports TBS News (Oct. 19).

At around 7:30 p.m., a female pedestrian alerted police after finding “a woman stabbed inside a vehicle” about 400 meters from JR Takasaki Station.

Officers arriving at the scene found Kanako Osawa, 30, collapsed inside the driver’s seat. She was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later.

A woman died after being found stabbed inside a vehicle in Takasaki City on Sunday (Twitter)

No weapon was found at the scene, police said.

According to witnesses, a man in a suit and a woman were fighting before the discovery of Osawa.

