Police hunt for man in attempted robbery of Machida pachinko parlor

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a pachinko parlor in Machida City on Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 25).

At just after 10:00 a.m., the perpetrator grabbed a 76-year-old female employee of a shop attached to the parlor that redeems playing balls for cash and prizes as she began preparing to open. “Hand over money if you do not want to die,” he then reportedly threatened while holding a knife.

After the employee resisted, he slashed her in the right hand during an ensuing scuffle. He then fled the scene empty-handed, according to police.

The woman suffered an injury that will require two weeks to heal, police said.

Believed to be in his 40s or 50s, the perpetrator was wearing a black coat and blue pants, police said.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.