Police extend reward over Hachioji triple murder

TOKYO (TR) – As the 24th anniversary of a triple murder at a supermarket in Hachioji City approaches, the National Police Agency (NPA) has extended a reward for information in the case, reports NHK (July 1).

The NPA will extend for another year its offer of a reward of 6 million yen for information that leads to the capture of the perpetrator in the case.

On July 30, 1995, an unknown assailant shot and killed three female employees of supermarket Nampei Owada in a second-floor office. Each of the three employees — Noriko Inagaki, 47, Megumi Yabuki, 17, and Hiromi Maeda, 16 — were found bound by tape and with gunshot wounds to the head.

A safe containing about 4 million yen showed signs that someone attempted to pry open its door. Since it was known that the employees were unaware of the combination to the safe, it has been speculated that the crime was the result of a failed robbery.

Fingerprints taken from the tape used to tie the victims proved to resemble those of a man who died in 2005. Attempts to connect him to the crime are still being undertaken by police.

Persons with information in the case are asked to call the Hachioji Police Station at 042-645-0110.