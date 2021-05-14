 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Police believe illegal pachinko parlor funded yakuza

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 14, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an illegal casino in Katsushika Ward that is suspected of funding organized crime, reports TBS News (May 13).

On Tuesday, place raided parlor Busters, located near JR Shin-Koiwa Station and arrested manager Kengo Nosawa, 40, for providing illegal gambling. He admits to the allegations, police said.

Another male employee, 26, and four customers were also taken into custody. However, they were later released.

Kengo Nosawa (Twitter)

Police also seized 54 pachi suro machines and six conventional pachinko machines.

About 300 customers visited Busters per month. The parlor utilized security cameras and a heavy metal front door were to prevent a bust.

Dating back to April of last year, the parlor collected a least 100 million yen in revenue. A portion of that amount was likely funneled to a criminal syndicate, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan Breaking News, Tokyo and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »