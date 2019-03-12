Philippines: Woman sought after male Japanese national, 62, found dead in field

PHILIPPINES (TR) – Police in Pampanga Province are seeking the whereabouts of a woman after the discovery of the body of a male Japanese national last month, reports TBS News (Mar. 11).

On February 19, the body of former teacher Toshide Kagura, a 62-year-old resident of Gifu Prefecture, was found in a corn field in the Magalang municipality.

According to police, Kagura’s body had suffered several stab wounds to the head. As well, his mouth had been gagged with tape.

Kagura had been regularly visiting the Philippines as a tourist over the past three to four years. An examination of security camera footage taken outside his accommodation the night before the discovery of his body showed a woman.

Kagura is believed to have lent the woman several hundreds of millions of yen. Police are now seeking to question the woman about the case, which is being treated as murder.