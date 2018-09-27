 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Pair nabbed for smuggling stimulant drugs from China in candles

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 27, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two persons over the alleged smuggling of stimulant drugs from China inside candles, reports Jiji Press (Sept. 26).

In the middle of May, Mitsuharu Ouchida, a 43-year-old resident of Toshima Ward, and one other person allegedly shipped candles filled with kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, from Shanghai via postal mail to a residence in Shinjuku Ward.

According to police, two shipments of 84 candles were made, with the total weight being around 50 kilograms. Of that figure, 70 percent was stimulant drugs.

A smuggling ring is using candles to bring illegal drugs from China to Japan (Twitter)

During an inspection, Tokyo Customs discovered the contraband. Customs officials later tipped off police. According to officials, the use of candles for smuggling drugs is a nationwide first.

Police suspect that Ouchida is the leader of a smuggling ring. Six other suspected members of the ring have been arrested. On Wednesday, police re-arrested Ouchida over the alleged smuggling of another shipment of illegal drugs from Hong Kong.

