Pair nabbed after 1.5 kg of marijuana found in Ogasawara home

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested two men after more than 1 kilogram of marijuana was found inside a residence in the island village of Ogasawara earlier this month, reports Fuji News Network (June 19).

On June 14, officers entering the residence, located on the island of

Chichijima, found potted marijuana plants under cultivation and 1.5 kilograms of dried marijuana, valued at around 9 million yen.

Officers also seized fans and special lighting used to cultivate the plants.

Police accused Daisuke Ishihara, 37, and Futoshi Miyakawa, 61, of possessing 1.2 grams of that amount of marijuana with intent to sell. “There was no intent to sell,” Ishihara was quoted by police in partially denying the allegations. However, Miyakawa admitted to the charges.

Though a part of Tokyo, the island is located about 1,000 kilometers from the center of the metropolis. The suspects arrived at Takeshiba Terminal in Tokyo by ferry under police escort on Thursday.

Police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of cultivation with intent to sell.